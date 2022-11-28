Lights and a parade, fire pits and S’mores, reindeer and Santa. It must be Broken Bow’s Festival of Lights!
4 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children beginning at 4 p.m. in the Bandstand in the Square. Reindeer will also be on the Square. The Broken Bow Optimist Club will have fire pits and S’mores ready to roast. There will be hot chocolate from Bruning Bank and hot apple cider from Custer County Historical Society. Third City Christian Church will provide hot dogs for a free will donation.
6 p.m.: The parade with the theme “Christmas at the Movies” begins at 6 p.m. Lineup begins at 5:30 at 10th & D (behind Custer Federal). The parade will head east on South D Street.
After the parade: There will be the Lighting of the Square followed by Christmas Caroling by the UMC and BBPS choirs.
Weather: As of 9 a.m., the temperature at 5 p.m. is forecast to be 46 in Broken Bow, falling to 36 by 8 p.m. Winds will be light, 8 to 11 mph, during that time frame with wind chills expected 42 to 28 degrees. Winds will increase after 9 p.m. Precipitation is not expected until later into the night or early morning hours.
