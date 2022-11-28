Festival of Lights 2018

Parade entry, Festival of Lights, Broken Bow, Neb. 2018

 Mona Weatherly

Lights and a parade, fire pits and S’mores, reindeer and Santa. It must be Broken Bow’s Festival of Lights!

4 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children beginning at 4 p.m. in the Bandstand in the Square. Reindeer will also be on the Square. The Broken Bow Optimist Club will have fire pits and S’mores ready to roast. There will be hot chocolate from Bruning Bank and hot apple cider from Custer County Historical Society. Third City Christian Church will provide hot dogs for a free will donation.

