It's "A Story Book Christmas" this year as the Festival of Lights returns to downtown Broken Bow. Last year, it was a drive-by parade at the fairgrounds but this year it's a return to the traditional festival in the Square and parade downtown.
The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. this evening (Monday, Nov. 29, 2021) in the Square with S'mores, hot cocoa, coffee, cider, chili soup and caroling. And Santa will be there to listen to the Christmas wishes of the young and young at heart!
The Parade begins at 6 p.m. with the lighting of the Square to follow.
The weather will be good festival weather with daytime highs today forecast to hit 60 under sunny skies. The overnight low is forecast to be 34.
According to charts by the National Weather Service, it should be about 46 degrees by 7 p.m. with light winds and a windchill of around 43.
