Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and after considering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Nebraska health officials, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) 2020 State Leadership Conferences/Conventions and all associated events.
While a variety of factors influenced this decision, be assured that the health and safety of our students and stakeholders is always our primary concern even though we regret not being able to provide these opportunities for CTSO students.
The CDC has been clear that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grows each day, some large gatherings have already been cancelled with more cancellations possible in the near future, and social isolation is one of the recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus. These circumstances are even more prevalent in large metropolitan areas where many of the events were scheduled.
The cancellations include:
· DECA - March 18-19
· HOSA - March 22-24
· Educators Rising - March 30-April 1
· FBLA - April 1-3
· FFA - March 30-April 1
· SkillsUSA - April 2-4
· FCCLA - April 6-8
