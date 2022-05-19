Broken Bow fifth graders visited the Broken Bow Fire Station on May 12 to learn about fire safety. Students could learn about electrical safety, kitchen fire safety, searching in a smoke filled container and putting out a hay fire. Students were also able to see the fire trucks and an ambulance.
