The following column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the March 18, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The Salute to Ag is a time-honored tradition at the Custer County Chief.
When Mona and I start these projects, we have what you would call a white piece of paper. We know the nation will salute the Ag industry the third week of March each and every year. Who to write about, what to write about is always our white sheet of paper and we do fill it!
They always say it is not always what you know but who you know. That is certainly the case with this publication. Mona’s story on Powering Ag came about while she was talking with Tarin Burrows of Custer Public Power regarding the extreme cold and the power outages. That discussion led into how she came about her story.
Just being curious of the name change of the local John Deere dealership, AKRS, led to that story. We intended to have it a few months ago, but working with a large corporation and making all the proper contacts it just takes time.
When Mona and I sit down to talk about topics, weather and prices always come into mind. We are grateful to have information at our fingertips with the Internet to get us what we need. We also like putting something in each of these special publications that will have some historic value in coming years. I think of myself going to the Chief archives and pulling down the old books and reading through them. I wonder some day will future Chief employees be looking to see what we wrote about!
It was definitely who you know when it came time for me to write about Kyle and Gina Cantrell. I am grateful for my nephew, Conrad Hueftle, taking time to find some great farming pictures in their Ag Advisory file, but also getting me names of area farmers who are walking the walk.
I had not met the couple before this. I am glad I did now. I really enjoyed hearing about their family and how the two of them believe in the Ag industry and work side by side each and every day, and also, learning about their strong family roots in Custer County.
The Chief could not do any of these publications without the support of the advertisers. I ask you all to look at the ads. If you see the business people, say thank you. Not only is the ad they run in the section a way to say thank you to the area Ag producers that trade with them, it is also a way to showcase their businesses.
So, for 2021, we have filled the white pages of our Salute to Ag; we have Beef and Harvest yet to come! What will be on those pages? Stay tuned, but better yet, feel free to give us your thoughts.
