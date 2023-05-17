Broken Bow Public Schools will host its final community facility input meeting Wednesday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m. It will be held in the Middle School Auditorium. Burgers will be provided. There will be tours of school facilities. Childcare will be available during the meeting and tours.
The Chief encourages members of the public to attend, especially parents of young children at North Park so they can see the facilities for when their children move into middle school and high school in the coming years. North Park and the pre-school are newer construction; there has not been significant renovations to the middle school and high school for some time.
