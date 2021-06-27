This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the June 24, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
There are a lot of things that remind me that I’m a homeowner and not a renter. Top on that list is cleaning gutters. For some reason that tells me I’m a homeowner even more than making a mortgage payment.
Monday when I returned home from work, I got another reminder of home ownership.
Somehow, someway, in the pleasant calm of the day, a good portion of a tree in our front yard fell. We’re talking a branch section at least 14 to 16 inches in diameter, if not more. Not a dead limb by any means but one covered in healthy green leaves, a good third of the tree that’s left.
Neither my husband or I were home when it came down so I can only surmise that there was cracking and swishing and a good sized thud when the twenty or so foot section hit the ground.
It hit the ground, yes, and thankfully not the house. I don’t need that big of reminder that we home owners!
We may find out that the branch was diseased or damaged. For now, though, I like the idea that a Blue Jay, just an ounce or two over healthy weight, sat on a twig and tipped the balance. Perhaps it’s time to cut back on the sunflower seeds put out for the birds.
Lest you think that I’m thinking only of birds and trees right now, I assure you I am not. I sat through the Esch trial last week as a member of the media. I don’t think anyone who was there is unaffected, at least in some way, by the emotions expressed, the graphic details shown and the immense bulk of information presented in photos, video and sound.
Perhaps that is why this week I write of birds and trees and the house, to find comfort in the familiar, to take refuge in the home and to find healing in what is dear to me.
For many, home and family will never be the same. Yet it is in these very simple and very precious things that we can find strength and comfort. May our community - the Esch family and extended family included - find healing in the simple pleasures of our homes and families, in those we love and those who love us.
