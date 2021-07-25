This column by Mona Weatherly was first published in the July 22, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I’m not sure if my husband and I can be classified as hoarders but we are indeed “keepers” of a lot of stuff. Regular readers of my column may recall that on occasion, I talk about getting rid of stuff and clearing out the clutter.
There are a lot of sayings to help people decide what to keep and what to let go.
For clothes, there’s, “If you haven’t worn it within a year, get rid of it.”
“Use it, love it or lose it,” is another guidance on keeping or discarding.
One of my sisters gave me a wooden sign that reads, “The first step to getting what you want is having the courage to get rid of what you don’t.”
Another way of looking at things is the emotional weight of an item. Is the old iron my Mom gave me years ago (that may or may not work!) worth the same as the cross-stitched samplers she made, had custom- framed and gifted one to each of us six at Christmas?
All of these are very good and can be effective, if a person allows them to be.
This past weekend, though, I found something just as effective if not more so.
Looking for financial papers.
My husband and I are gathering papers to take care of some business. I have found everything on the list except one. And I’m tearing through not-so-organized piles and boxes of stuff trying to find it.
I’ve told my husband that after I find the ever-elusive but necessary sheet of paper, a lot of stuff is going to “go the trip,” i.e., the trip to trash barrel.
In my quest to find the paper, I have actually cleared out some things and I want to stand in that cleared out space and enjoy it.
Space and sanity are more important to me than boxes of stuff.
Stay tuned, readers. These “keepers” are going to become “clear-outters” for real now.
That is, as long as I don’t start to think that old iron is now a vintage appliance and worth a dollar or two!
