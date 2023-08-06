This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Aug. 3, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The Custer County Fair will be winding down by the time you read this. However, as I write, it’s in full swing.
Like so many of you, we here at the Chief will be running back and forth, to and from the fairgrounds this week. We’ll stop to catch our breath, but not for long, and then swing into next week’s issue as well as begin preparation for the fair results. We are aiming for the latter part of August for the results.
It was warm on Saturday for the tractor pull, parade and concert yet it was nothing like it could have been. Imagine if it had still been a heat index of 111! About 10 p.m. at the concert, it was around 72 degrees with humidity also in the 70s. “Balmy” was the word I used to describe it.
Michelle Nelson told me that Dwain Bryner “worked his butt off” to get the arena ready for the concert after the rain. That’s only one example of the army of volunteers it takes to ensure that fairgoers have a positive experience. Here’s a big shout-out to those volunteers as well as the sponsors who make the events possible.
Let’s not forget another group of volunteers, the Ag Society Board, who spend hours and hours at the fairgrounds this time of year. It’s a good thing that several of them have family members participating in the fair. That may be the only time they get to see their family this week!
I had the opportunity to visit with J.B. Jamison and members of the James Lee Band and The Teague Brothers Band Saturday evening. I enjoy talking to people about how they create, how they get their ideas and how they work them out. So I asked about song writing.
I especially liked what Teague Brothers fiddler AJ Hoffman said of traveling and performing. “My soul doesn’t get fed if I don’t do this.” Anyone who loves what they do can understand that, especially creative spirits.
It really was fun to talk to the Teague Brothers band members about Bertha, their van. A couple of them took turns driving through the night to make it in time for the Custer County Concert. I very much related when they described riding in the back of the van, trying to sleep, and bouncing over rough roads. “You have some rough roads!” one of them told me.
It reminded me of my days driving a 15- passenger van for customers in Lincoln! One day I sat in the back of the van with some customers and, boy, did I get a lesson on how not to drive the van! (As an aside, my husband doesn’t mind letting me drive his pickup truck, as long as I don’t drive it like I drive my car.)
The band members spoke affectionately of Bertha, telling me the van has been to Colorado with no heater and to New Mexico with no AC. Here’s something most of us can relate to. They hit a deer with the van last week. “We decided to go out to the lake at 2 .a.m. and we hit a deer,” I was told.
Sometimes it’s tough to find things to visit about, but conversation flowed easily Saturday night. The guys seemed genuinely glad to be here and genuinely glad to be playing. For those of you that missed the show, you sure missed a good one. For those of you who missed an opportunity to visit with the bands, you missed a good visit.
Some say Fair is the last hurrah of their summer. Some say it’s Labor Day. (Stay tuned, by the way for news on Callaway’s Kite Flight over Labor Day as the wind flattened their building! No doubt you can still have the event, but you might not have a concession building!) Regardless, the start of school is only days away.
I’m ready to be done with the extreme heat, though I doubt I’ll get my wish for the long term. I did hear one weather forecaster say the humidity should drop by the end of the week. I’m looking forward to that.
To follow-up on storm damage, when I walked out of the house Saturday morning to go to my car, I couldn’t see it. Well, to be accurate, I could see a small bit of bumper showing beneath the branches that came down on it in the night. I couldn’t even let myself think of the cracked glass and dented metal I would find. Yet when it was all cleared off, there was nothing broken, nothing dented. Just a whole lot of leaves and twigs to be washed away. Such good fortune set the tone for a positive day covering the pedal tractor pull, the parade and the concert. As we Nebraskans like to say, “It could’ve been much, much worse.”Here’s hoping we see decent corn growing weather for the remainder of the summer, that we get nice rains and gentle winds.
