The fire at Custer County Feeders just south of Oconto yesterday (12/30/20) destroyed a building and all contents, according to Oconto Fire Chief Cliff Badgley. "It's total loss, and everything in it," Badgley said. Inside the building was one truck, tools, oil, filters and other items. Asked for a dollar amount, Badgley replied, "A lot."
The building fire originated from the truck inside. "They started up a feed truck to warm it up, and then went into another area of the building," Badgley said. "Someone coming down from the east lot saw the fire in the truck bay." Badgley said at first, employees used a fire extinguisher on the blaze. "That didn't work and they called us."
Oconto Fire and Rescue received the page about 7:23 a.m. Also on the scene were units from Callaway, Eddyville, Lexington and Broken Bow.
By about 9 a.m., units were leaving. "We had it knocked down by then, except for some small ember fires," the Oconto Chief said. The fire departments also worked to disconnect all electricity to the building. They used a portable water tank, what Badgley called a "rural water supply" for trucks to dump water into to help extinguish the remainders of the blaze.
No injuries to humans or livestock were reported.
