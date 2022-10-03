Halsey Fire Oct 3 2022

The Bovee Fire burns behind structures in the Bessey Ranger District compound on the night of Oct. 2, 2022 at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

 Julie Bain, USFS

Federal, state, and local firefighters are aggressively attacking the 15,000-acre Bovee Fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon in the Nebraska National Forest about three miles south of the Bessey Ranger District office.

The Bovee Fire was reported at 1:39 p.m. Central on Oct. 2 and quickly spread up to 15 miles north, pushed through dry fuels by gusty south winds. Aggressive structure protection efforts by Forest Service and local firefighters successfully defended the historic Bessey Nursery and CCC Campground. Unfortunately, the lodge and camper cabins of the Nebraska 4H Camp were destroyed, along with the Scott Lookout Tower. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

