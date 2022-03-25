No official cause has been given for the late afternoon Thursday fire (March 24, 2022) along Callaway Road just east of Callaway. Preliminary indications are that it may have started with sparks from farming equipment scraping on the hard road surface.
Multiple fires were started, from very near the intersection of Callaway Rd and Arnold River Road east to Spring Creek Rd. Most of the burned areas are to the south of Callaway Rd.
The fire reached Callaway River Road at one point a mile or so east of Callaway in a narrow band.
The fire came very close to houses and buildings, no structural damage or loss has been officially reported. Several fire crews responded. As many as five separate blazes may have been started, however, there has been no official report.
Fire crews were on the scene overnight and were still battling hot spots this morning (Friday March 25, 2022). The Chief will have a full report in the March 31, 2022 issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.