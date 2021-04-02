A fire a few miles west and north of Arnold destroyed a home, all the contents and two vehicles on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
"For a few hours, literally all they had were the clothes on their backs," Arnold Fire Chief Eric Nelson said of the family who lost everything.
The fire was four miles west of Arnold on Hwy 92 and three miles north. The house was home to a family of four, Cindy and Ryan Tullis, and two school age children, Luke and Aedli.
Friday afternoon Nelson told the Custer County Chief that there are two possible causes for the blaze . "A heat lamp and we're not ruling out a fluctuation in electricity, possibly a combination of the two," he said.
According to Nelson, Arnold Fire & Rescue received the first page at 1:28 p.m. and the first apparatus was on scene at 1:43 p.m. "We were on scene until 1900 (7 p.m.) he said.
Arnold called for mutual aid from Stapleton, Callaway and Merna. Nelson estimates about 17 fire fighters helped fight the fire. Nelson said there were no injuries.
"We were lucky. Our water source was only four miles away, an irrigation pump in a field," Nelson said. "It's amazing. We put 27,000 gallons of water on that fire in four hours. It's amazing to have that is a rural setting."
While there is insurance, it could be a little while before those finances are settled and the community is coming together to help the family.
According to Pinnacle Bank in Arnold, monetary donations can be sent to or deposited in Pinnacle Bank in Arnold (308-848-2266). Donations of clothing and footwear can be be dropped off at Grazier's. Donations may also be left at the Baptist Church, marked with the name Tullis. Sizes are listed below:
- Cindy: shirt size 2X; pant size 2XL; shoe size 8 1/2 wide
- Ryan: pant size 40/32; shoes 13EEE
- Luke: shirt size med. adult; pant size 32/30; shoe size 9 adult
- Adeli: shirt size 18 girl, small med. adult; shoe size 8 1/2 adult
