The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings from much of western and southwest Nebraska to 8 p.m. today (Monday, Oct. 5, 2020).
The warnings are for the following zones: 204, 206, 208, 209, 210 and 219, and are in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 5.
Low relative humidity and possible gusty winds are expected to lead to critical fire weather in these zones. Humidity is forecast to be about 15 percent in the south to 20 percent in the north. Northwesterly winds may gust over 30 mph.
Humidity values may not reach critical thresholds across the northern Sandhills today but winds will still be strong enough to encourage rapid fire growth.
Recovery is forecast to be good tonight (Monday) with humidity values of 80 percent or more.
Near critical fire conditions continue into Tuesday with poor humidity recovery Tuesday night.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
These Red Flag Warnings are an upgrade from a previous Red Flag Watch. Zone 208 was added Monday; the rest were included in the warning on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.