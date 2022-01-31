Weissert fire Jan 31 2022 Gerald Pirnie

Pictured are flames of the Weissert Fire this evening, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. "It flared up again tonight. Firemen are watching it," Gerald Pirnie reported.

 Gerald Pirnie

The Weissert Fire remains an active concern. The Broken Bow Fire Department was called out again about 5:30 p.m. today after spending time during the day maintaining hot spots.

