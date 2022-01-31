The Weissert Fire remains an active concern. The Broken Bow Fire Department was called out again about 5:30 p.m. today after spending time during the day maintaining hot spots.
Fire flares up, fire departments on the scene
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
-
- Updated
