Two semi loads of fence posts arrived Thursday, June 15, 2023, for ranchers who suffered losses from the fires earlier this year in Custer and Blaine Counties. The delivery is part of the Orphan Grain Train Nebraska Fire Relief. More information will follow in the June 22, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief! Don't miss it!
Fire relief arrives in form of fence posts
