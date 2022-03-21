The following is a press release from the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department.
On March 20, 2022 at 12:15 p.m., a grass fire started on the southwest corner of the prescribed burn from the day before. The landowner notified Dispatch as they were out patrolling the fire lines from the fire the day before. Due to the wind, a hotspot flared up and spread into neighboring pastures quickly. Broken Bow Fire Department responded with requests for mutual aid from multiple agencies in Custer County. The fire was hard to control due to cedar trees and access to the area; approximately 900 acres burned. Crews stayed on scene overnight for containment and remain on scene today (Monday, March 21, 2022) patrolling and extinguishing hot spots. All Custer County Fire Departments, Arrow Aviation, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Emergency Management, Custer County Communications and a task force from Hall County assisted with the fire. At this time the fire remains 100 percent contained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.