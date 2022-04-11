A Red Flag Warning is in effect today (Monday, April 11, 2022) from noon to 8 p.m. CDT / 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. MDT for much of Nebraska. Strong winds and very dry conditions mean any fires that start may quickly burn out of control. Winds will be out of the south/southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
A Fire Watch has been issued for tomorrow for much of central and southern Nebraska with wind gusts peaking between 45-50 mph. Stray lightning from afternoon and evening thunderstorms will have the potential to start fires.
