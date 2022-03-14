Today (Monday, March 14, 2022) should be partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles before 10 a.m. for central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. The high temp should be around 49 and it will be windy, with north winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph./
A Fire Watch has been issued for all of western and north central Nebraska for Tuesday (March 15, 2022) afternoon and early evening. Temps will be in the 60s to 70s and humidity will drop o 15 to 25 percent in the afternoon.
A Fire Weather Watch alerts land managers and the public that upcoming weather conditions could results in extensive wildland fire occurrence or extreme fire behavior. A watch means critical fire weather conditions are possible but not imminent or occurring.
