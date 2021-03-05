A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Saturday afternoon (03/06/21) for most of western and north central Nebraska. Dry and breezy conditions may lead to critical fire weather concerns mainly west of Hwy 183.
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from 12-7 p.m. CT for Nebraska Fire Zones 204, 206, 208, 209, 210 and 219.
Elevated fire concerns are also possible this afternoon (Friday, 03/05/21) and Sunday.
West of Hwy 183, relative humidity values as low as 14-20 percent and wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected Saturday afternoon. Any fire would be capable of spreading rapidly and erratically.
For today, relative humidity will fall to around 20 percent across the Panhandle and western Sandhills. Elevated fire conditions will continue into Sunday with the same values. Winds should remain below 15 mph for Friday and Sunday
