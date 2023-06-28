Nebraska and South Dakota – June 28, 2023 – The law states the possession or discharge of all types of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on all national forest lands year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Violators can be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced up to six months in jail. They may also be liable for suppression costs and property damage, which can climb into the millions if the fire grows out of control.
Jack Isaacs, Forest Supervisor for the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, (NNFG), said, “Fireworks are not allowed – they pose a substantial wildfire risk. Fires can start from the smallest spark. Before using motorized equipment, including chainsaws, dirt-bikes, or off-road vehicles, test spark arrestors to make sure they work properly. For the same reason, never toss a cigarette from your vehicle.”
