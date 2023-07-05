Severe weather and the threat of severe weather caused postponement of many community firework displays in the state, however, Broken Bow's firework display went off without a hitch. Put on by the Broken Bow Fire Department, the 30 minute-or-so display starting lighting the sky a few minutes after 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 4. Spectators who ventured outside their vehicles brought blankets and jackets to wear as the steady breeze across Melham Lake cooled the evening air. The wind calmed just as the first rockets were fired. The show included both high-flying air explosions as well as a ground-display shooting showers of rockets and sparks. The show ended around 10:30 p.m. with the temp about 70 degrees. Thank you to the Broken Bow volunteer fire department for the show!
