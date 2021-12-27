The City of Broken Bow’s Ordinance 91.57 allows for “Permissible fireworks” to be sold from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in 2021 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31.
The same ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m.until 11 p.m. and on Dec. 31, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.
Police Chief Steve Scott said, “For your own personal safety and the safety of the community, we ask that you use caution with your display."
