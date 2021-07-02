Firework sales are going well this year, judging by the comments and enthusiasm of the workers at the Broken Bow Fire Department fireworks trailer on Thursday.
Selling the boomers and sparklers were Drew Ellis, 12, son of Jeff and Heather Ellis; Michael Forster, 13, son of Adam and Helen Forster; and Kyan Tobey, 12, son of Darren and Erica Tobey.
Drew described sales as “good.” Michael agreed, saying, “The Farmer’s Market helped.”
Kyan encouraged people to come to the trailer on the Square. ‘Come down and spend your money,” he said.
Several items were already sold out by Thursday afternoon, including big displays and assortment packs. The biggest display, “Magnum,” which retailed for $230 was no longer on the shelf. What could be still found was “Genetic Giant” with an ear of corn on the box with 12 shots in yellow and green. Drew described it as “massive, huge.”
Another item the boys pointed out was “One Bad Joke,” which is a fountain with 20 shots, according to Michael. “King of Kings” was also available on Thursday. Gene Chapin said it’s what people buy when they ask for “what makes the most noise and the biggest fire.”
Chapin explained that young people can operate the stand as long as there is adult (21 years or older) on site to supervise. He was very complimentary of the work the young volunteers were doing. “They know what they are selling,” Chapin said. “They read every label. People have told me that both the boys and girls who volunteer are very knowledgable.”
The three boys in the stand on Thursday and others are there, Drew said, “to help out the fire department.”
The Broken Bow Fire Department stand is open until 10 p.m, Friday, July 2 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, or until all items are sold.
Proceeds from the BBFD fireworks sales go towards the annual city fireworks display at Melham Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.