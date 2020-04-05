About seven hours ago (9 to 10 a.m. Sunday morning, April 5, 2020), the Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) released information that a patient within LBPHD jurisdiction has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The person in a male in his 80s and is a resident of Custer County. At that time, LBPHD reported he was hospitalized and stable.
Callaway District Hospital reported about four hours ago that the individual was a patient of Callaway District Hospital. According to a post on Callaway District Hospital's Facebook page: "The individual has been transferred to a higher level of care where he is in stable condition. Callaway District Hospital has been working with Loup Basin Public Health District to conduct as investigation into the possible exposures. At this time, we have placed certain staff members in quarantine until testing can be completed. These staff members will receive paid leave during the time of their quarantine. We are continuing to work around the clock to provide safe and high-quality care to our patients."
The post from the hospital continues: "The next few weeks will be critical for our area to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Individuals in our area need to be vigilant about social distancing practices, high quality hand hygiene and staying home if you are ill."
According additional information from LBPHD: "As of 4/5/2020 @ 9:00 a.m. 58 negative tests have been reported to the Health Department."
Loup Basin Public Health District encompasses the following counties in Nebraska: Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.