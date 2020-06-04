Thursday, June 4 was a beautiful day for the Chamber of the Commerce of Broken Bow to kick off their annual Market On The Square. Vendors from around the surrounding area brought there produce, catering, and other tasty treats and crafts for the first day of the event. Make sure you check out the event going on every Thursday in the Broken Bow town square.
First Day of Market On The Square
- Alex G. Eller
Alex G. Eller
