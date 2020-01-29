The first day of State of Nebraska v. Jonathon Berghorst concluded at 5 p.m. today (Wed., Jan 29, 2020) in Custer County Court. Berghorst is the former Broken Bow Mayor, serving in that office from December, 2018 to January, 2020.
A jury of six (three men and three women) was seated during the morning.
Opening statements took place beginning at 1 p.m.
The State called five witnesses. Part of the State’s testimony included April 6 body cam video from a Broken Police officer during an investigation as well as a video of an interview of Berghorst conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol Investigator.
When the State rested, defense attorney Christopher Wickham made a motion for acquittal on the charge of Oppression by color of office.
Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Zach Blackman argued against the motion saying evidence showed Berghorst referenced the fact that he was Mayor of Broken Bow in an attempt to slow down or halt questioning during the investigation by Broken Bow police officers.
Custer County Judge Tami Schendt overruled the motion.
The last witness for the day was the first witness called by defense. The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday when the defense will call their second of four witnesses they have listed.
Berghorst faces two charges - Third Degree Assault, a class 1 misdemeanor, and Oppression by color of office, a class 2 misdemeanor, in connection with an April 6 incident which took place while he was Mayor of Broken Bow.
Both the State Attorney's Office and the defense attorney have said they expect the trial to take two days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.