Parts of Custer County received two to three inches of snow overnight with the first snow of the season. This morning, Chief editor Mona Weatherly pushed more than two inches of heavy wet snow off her car before leaving for work from home near Pressey Wildlife Management Area in the southern part of the county.
According to the National Weather Service, snow will continue to create the potential for hazardous travel conditions through the morning with slick spots on roadways, bridges and overpasses. Snow will taper off this afternoon.
Snow will not last long as temps will gradually warm into the 30s today.
