The following article originally appeared in the June 4, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief, Broken Bow, Neb.
On Halloween, 2000, a tornado hit the small Custer County, Neb., town of Oconto. Thankfully there were no injuries however, there was significant damage. The town’s old auditorium was destroyed and the doors blew off the fire station.
In 2001, attendance at the fireman’s dance was declining and Oconto firemen mulled over fund raising ideas. Greg Johnson of Oconto, owner of Slow Poke BBQ, made a suggestion.
“Originally, a couple of friends of mine who do the same kind of BBQ were going to get together and go to some park or ball field and have a party,” he said. “I was still an active fireman then. I made the comment, why don’t we have a little BBQ competition?”
Thus, a fund raiser was born that would eventually bring thousands of people to the small town.
In the midst of the planning, the event needed a name.
Johnson recalled he and Curtis Stallbaumer were at the fire hall, the one where the doors where blown off the year before. Stallbaumer asked, “What are you going to name this thing?” When Johnson said he didn’t know, Stallbaumer said, “How about Blowin’ the Doors Off BBQ?”
The first year, Johnson said 150 to maybe 200 people attended. He along with Gene Libal of rural Lexington, Larry Paulsen of Cozad, Phil Kloeppinger, then of Lexington and now of Elwood, and others cooked. People voted by tossing slips of paper into cans. “They’ve added to it over the years, added more and more things,” Johnson said.
Nearly twenty years later, the event is a main attraction for Oconto. People come from near and far to both cook and to eat. Competitors cook beef, chicken and pork and vie for awards for Best Sauce and Best Ribs and others.
A panel of judges, some local and some from far away, determine the winners. There’s entertainment, music, dancing and raffles. In 2016, more than 1,600 people attended. That’s more than ten times the population of the entire town.
The cookers are given some money for spices and seasonings, according to Johnson. The fire department supplies the meat. All profits go to the Oconto Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
Brett Eggleston, CEO of the Callaway District Hospital and a member of the Volunteer Fire Department, said it would be near impossible to guess how much money has been raised over the years.
“If I had to ballpark, I’d say $150,000 to $180,000 in actual profit and that’s so far from the ballpark,” Eggleston said.
Funds have been used for training for department members, protective bunker gear, dopler radar for storm spotters and equipment for the fire trucks.
This year, 2020, the first weekend in June will be quiet in Oconto. It will be the first year since 2001 that the BBQ will not be held.
The decision to not hold the BBQ as scheduled on June 6 was made early into the COVID-19 health crisis. It means people will not be traveling across the state or in from other states to both cook and eat. Eggleston said cooking teams have come in from across Nebraska and as far away as Houston, Texas.
“It’s disappointing,” Eggleston said. “We got called out for storm watch the other night and afterwards, we were talking. It’s nice to not have to go through all the planning but we’re sad we don’t get to see all the people, some who we see only this time of year. There’s definitely sadness.”
Like many other community events, however, Oconto’s Blowin’ the Doors Off BBQ is already on the calendar for 2021.
“Absolutely,” Eggleston said. “We’ve called one of the bands we had scheduled this year and it’s already booked for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.