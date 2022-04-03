This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the March 31, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
File 13. Circular file. Trash can.
That’s where unsigned letters received by the Chief go.
Normally a business doesn’t tell people what they do with unsigned correspondence. This week, though, I need to.
I want to state for the record, emphatically and unequivocally, that this week’s article on controlled burns is not, I repeat, not the result of an unsigned letter received by the Chief. Said letter arrived Monday. By that time I had already made four phones calls, had scribbled 12 pages of notes and had a draft of the article underway.
This is not to say that we don’t welcome letters, suggestions and questions. We do. Some of our best articles are a result of reader involvement.
This is also not saying that this particular suggestion wasn’t a good one.
What I am saying is this - respect me enough to sign your name.
It’s really too bad. The quick look I gave the letter before realizing it was unsigned and stopped reading told me it probably had some valid questions.
No, it’s not the first unsigned letter we’ve received and no, it won’t be the last. I’ll have my little rant here and move on. But here’s the deal. We’re all busy and people who tell me who they are get priority.
I want readers to know that yes, this week’s article did come about because of a Chief reader but it was someone who had no qualms about giving their name. They called and we said, “Yes, great idea! Thank you!” (Notice, too, for the record, I’m not parading that individual’s name out here in print for all to see).
Good ideas come to us in many ways. I’ve received questions and suggestions, even a compliment or two, with notes attached saying “This is not for publication.” We respect confidentiality and, as decent people in media do, we protect our sources.
So now, readers, I invite you to write me a letter and sign your name. Give me a call and tell me who you are. Let’s get a good conversation going and, from that, share some mighty fine ideas.
