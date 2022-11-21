U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today (Nov. 21, 2022) her staff will hold local office hours for constituents in Antelope, Wheeler, Garfield, and Blaine counties on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to speak in person directly with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.
Vaughan Wehr, Senator Fischer’s Director of Outreach for Northeast Nebraska, will hold local office hours at the times and locations below:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.