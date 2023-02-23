Sen Deb Fischer senator logo letterhead Feb 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) joined 23 of her colleagues to introduce a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution to force the President and Congress to enact annual balanced budgets. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) led the introduction of the bill.

The joint resolution (S.J.Res.13) proposes a constitutional amendment to establish requirements for the submission and approval of annual balanced budgets, including guidelines regarding exceeding spending caps and raising taxes.

