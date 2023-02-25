Sen Deb Fischer senator logo letterhead Feb 2022

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and 26 of her Senate colleagues reintroduced the Hearing Protection Act (HPA) this month, legislation that would reclassify suppressors to regulate them like a regular firearm.

The measure would benefit Nebraska’s recreational gun users and provide them better access to hearing protection equipment. U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) led the introduction of the bill.

