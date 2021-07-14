U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statements after reintroducing the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. The bill would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent. It would increase market access and continue to allow retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round, eliminating confusion at the pump. Higher blends of ethanol burn cleaner, providing a way for more Americans to be part of the climate solution.
“The recent D.C. Circuit Court ruling was a major blow to farmers and ethanol producers, and further highlighted the need to provide them with certainty. My legislation will ensure consumers continue to have access to higher ethanol blends at the pump and that E15 can be sold year-round. It will create significant economic opportunities for the hardworking men and women in rural America who are providing the country with a low-carbon solution,” Senator Fischer said.
“We must work to diversify our fuel supply and invest in affordable, environmentally-friendly solutions for consumers. For the past three years, we’ve seen that making E15 gasoline accessible to drivers year-round is good for drivers, farmers, and the environment. It’s critical that we pass this bipartisan legislation to continue this progress and stay on the path to a greener future,” Senator Klobuchar said.
“Corn growers stand behind the many benefits of higher ethanol blends like E15 and support ensuring its continued access to the marketplace on the same terms as standard ten percent blends. E15 is lower in carbon, tailpipe and evaporative emissions, not to mention lower in price, so it’s no surprise oil companies have tried to shut it down. NCGA appreciates the bipartisan leadership of Senators Klobuchar, Fischer and their colleagues toward a durable solution that would allow continued market access and expansion for proven low carbon fuel in E15 and stands ready to work with Congress and the EPA to provide certainty for consumers, retailers, our environment and rural economies,” John Linder, National Corn Growers Association President, said.
“We’re grateful our Congressional champions acted swiftly on behalf of farmers, biofuel producers, and drivers nationwide to introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act would make permanent the RVP waiver for summertime use of higher blends of biofuels, ensuring consumers have year-round access to a lower-carbon, lower-emission renewable fuel that saves money at the pump. As this country works to address climate change, we must embrace ready solutions that can be implemented today to immediately reduce our carbon emissions in our current auto fleet. This legislation comes at a critical time on the heels of a court ruling that would allow the oil industry to monopolize the gas tank and push aside low-carbon renewable fuels. We will continue to work with our Congressional champions to see this legislation through, and fight to give Americans an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment by filling up on earth friendly fuel blends like E15,” Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said.
“RFA members across the country thank Sens. Fischer and Klobuchar for leading this effort to introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in the Senate. With the recent court ruling, this bill will make it abundantly clear that the intent of Congress is to allow the use of E15 year-round. E15 is the lower-cost, lower-carbon, American-made solution that our country needs right now. We salute the leadership of our many Senate champions on both sides of the aisle and look forward to working with them and the Biden administration to expand the availability of renewable fuel blends like E15,” Geoff Cooper, President & CEO of Renewable Fuels Association, said.
More information: Cosponsors of the bill include Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Thune (R-S.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.)
Senators Fischer and Klobuchar are leaders on this issue. Senator Fischer introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in the 115th Congress and successfully worked to secure a hearing on the Environment and Public Works Committee.
In 2019, President Trump took action allowing E15 to be sold year-round. The recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decision vacated that action.
Nebraska is ranked second in the nation in biofuel production and has 25 operating ethanol plants across the state. These plants produce more than 2 billion gallons of renewable fuel annually and have created more than 1,300 good-paying jobs.
