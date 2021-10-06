U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Western Caucus, has joined several of her colleagues in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in releasing a blueprint of “Western Conservation Principles.” The document outlines steps for responsible and effective conservation supported by rural communities and serves as an alternative to the Biden Administration’s 30 x 30 initiative.
“Conservation is a part of the Nebraska way of life. The Biden administration’s aggressive and ambiguous 30 x 30 proposal fails to recognize the work land owners, farmers, and ranchers do every day to take care of our land and natural resources. The Western Conservation Principles promote a respect for private property and the time-tested environmental practices Nebraskans have used for generations,” Senator Deb Fischer said.
Senator Fischer is a cosponsor of a bill, which would block President Biden’s 30 x 30 executive order.
Western Conservation Principles have received endorsements from the following groups: American Exploration and Mining Association, American Farm Bureau Federation, American Forest Research Council, American Sheep Industry, Family Farm Alliance, National Association of Counties, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Endangered Species Act Reform Coalition, National Mining Association, National Stone, Sand, and Gravel Association, Public Lands Council, Western Energy Alliance.
To view or download the Western Conservation Principles, go online to https://westerncaucus.house.gov/uploadedfiles/10.5.2021_western_conservation_principles_final.pdf
