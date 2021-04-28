U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, released the following statement after the committee advanced bipartisan Fischer legislation.
“I am pleased to see two bipartisan bills I am leading advance out of the Commerce Committee today protecting domestic abuse survivors and supporting maternal telehealth solutions. I will continue building support among my colleagues for my legislation in these key areas.”
More information:
The following pieces of legislation advanced out of the Senate Commerce Committee during today’s markup:
- Safe Connections Act. This bill would help survivors of domestic violence and other crimes cut ties with their abusers and separate from shared wireless service plans, which can be exploited to monitor, stalk, or control victims.
- Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act. This bill would utilize data mapping to show where high rates of poor maternal health outcomes overlap with lack of access to broadband services in order to help identify where improved access to telehealth services can be most effective.
