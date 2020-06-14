Today, June 14, is Flag Day.
Yesterday at 7 a.m., the Broken Bow Elks Lodge commemorated Flag Day with a short program. The ceremony was open to the public and a few citizens did attend.
The program included the raising of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. There was a short reading of the history of the flag and a demonstration of folding the flags while "Why we fold the flag 13 times" was read. Broken Bow High school students Gillian Sherbeck and Alex Wenquist played Echo Taps.
The program was altered this year to include fewer people due to health concerns of COVID-19. There was no reception after. The ceremony was held on the east side of the Elks Lodge in Broken Bow.
"The Elks were instrumental in helping establish Flag Day," Broken Bow Lodge President Mona Weatherly said. "It is in our by-laws that we commemorate the day each year."
