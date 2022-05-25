Wednesday evening (May 24, 2022), Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all US and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset, Saturday, May 28.
According to NPR, 19 students and two adults were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday and opened fire. The gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement. NPR reports that all victims were in one 4th grade classroom.
The school of approximately 600 students taught grades 2 through 4. Ulvade has a population of just over 16,000 and is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.
