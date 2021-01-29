Fog Friday Jan 29 2021 Hwy 21

Fog has blanketed sections of local roadways for most of the day (01/29/21). Pictured is Hwy 21, looking north, about 12 miles south of Broken Bow this morning about 8:30 a.m.

 Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor

The National Weather Service office in North Platte, Neb. has extended the Dense Fog Advisory for Wheeler, Garfield and Custer County until 4 p.m. today (Friday, Jan. 29, 2021).

Hazardous weather conditions can occur due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The Dense Fog Advisory has also been extended for the following counties in Nebraska - Valley-Greeley-Sherman-Howard-Dawson-Buffalo-Hall- Gosper-Phelps-Kearney-Adams-Furnas-Harlan-Franklin until 4 p.m.

The combination of dense fog and cold temperatures near or at freezing may create slick spots on area roadways. Use caution if traveling.

