Fog is reducing visibility to one-quarter mile for portions of north central Nebraska this morning. Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances, as well as sporadic slick spots on area roadways. Freezing drizzle is possible this afternoon and evening
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until at least noon today (Saturday, Jan. 30 2021) for the following counties in the Nebraska - Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Holt, Blanie and Custer including the cities of Springview, Ainsworth,Bassett, Rose, O'Neill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson and Broken Bow.
Visibility may drop to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Hazardous driving conditions are possible. If driving, use your headlights, slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
