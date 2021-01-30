Fog again Jan 30 2021 photo from Jan 29 2021 hwy 21

Hwy 21, south if Broken Bow, Jan 29, 2021 - A Dense Fog Advisory has been continued to at least noon Saturday, Jan. 30.

 Mona Weatherly

Fog is reducing visibility to one-quarter mile for portions of north central Nebraska this morning. Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances, as well as sporadic slick spots on area roadways. Freezing drizzle is possible this afternoon and evening

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until at least noon today (Saturday, Jan. 30 2021) for the following counties in the Nebraska - Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Holt, Blanie and Custer including the cities of Springview, Ainsworth,Bassett, Rose, O'Neill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson and Broken Bow.

Visibility may drop to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Hazardous driving conditions are possible. If driving, use your headlights, slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

