Adams Land and Cattle is proud and excited to organize our second annual Food 4 Youth challenge. This year, Adams is partnering with local businesses and surrounding schools to assist with their backpack programs, which provide food and other needed items to send home with students.
The backpack program is a great asset to many students who may not know when their next meal will be. Students of Custer County need your support.
In addition to supporting the backpack programs, we will also be working to fill the shelves of our local food pantries.
Please help us ensure that every Custer County student is avoiding hunger by assisting with this year’s Food 4 Youth challenge.
“Last year, through the help of the community and 22 businesses and organizations, we were able to donate $7,091 and over 2,700 items to Custer County backpack programs, which provide food and other needed items to send home with students," Liz Babcock, Director of Communications at Adams, said. “We hope that we can surpass those numbers to help ensure our local youth have nutritious meals at the end of each day.”
When:
The challenge will run from Sept. 21 – Oct. 5, 2020. Donations may be dropped off at any of the participating businesses.
Accepted Items:
- Monetary donations
- Checks can be made to Custer County Foundation, specifying the “Food 4 Youth” fund. Donations will be evenly distributed between the schools and programs.
- Food (Preferably no glass items.)
- Canned items
- Ravioli, soup, vegetables, fruit, etc.
- Boxed foods
- Macaroni, pasta, cereal, hamburger helper, jello, snack bars/pop-tarts, fruit snacks, etc.
- Peanut butter
- Vouchers
- Milk
- Meat
- Canned items
We’d like to give a huge thanks to the following businesses for committing to support:
- Adams Land & Cattle
- Anselmo-Merna Schools
- BD
- Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce
- Bruning Bank
- Custer County Foundation
- Evans Feed
- Farm Credit Services of America
- First Presbyterian Church (Broken Bow)
- Gary’s Super Store
- Geared 4 Sports
- Grocery Kart
- Lillie Kate Boutique
- Melham Medical Center
- Nebraska Integral Wellness
- Nebraska State Bank
- North Park Elementary – Broken Bow
- Precious Angels Daycare
- Russell Title & Escrow Co.
- Sargent Irrigation, Drilling and Pipe
- Thomas Livestock
- Triple Blessed Boutique
If you have questions, or would like more information, contact Liz Babcock at Adams Land & Cattle, 308-870-2027 or elizabethb@adamslandandcattle.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.