Food Bank of the Heartland in Mason City

FOOD BANK FOR THE HEARTLAND PARTNERING WITH MASON CITY BAPTIST CHUTCH TO HOST DRIVE-UP MOBILE PANTRY IN CUSTER COUNTY FOR INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES IN NEED
Free community packs and fresh produce in Mason City on May 21
OMAHA, Neb. May 20, 2020 – As Nebraskans and Iowans continue to struggle with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many find themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance.
WHAT: Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those struggling with food insecurity and is partnering with Mason City Baptist Church to host a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist food-insecure individuals and families in Custer County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.
More than 190 community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.
Members of the Nebraska National Guard and volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always, they are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Mason City to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: First Baptist Church
687 Prentiss St., Mason City, NE 68855
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling due to the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased significantly in recent weeks. We estimate the number of clients being served has increased 38 percent compared to a year ago. Thank you to the community of Mason City. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the Heartland.”
