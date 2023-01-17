It continues to look like the storm on its way to the plains is headed for central Nebraska with 8 to 12 inches of snow possible from Ogallala and Imperial to North Platte and Broken Bow and on to the northeast to O'Neill and Norfollk. The National Weather Service says some local accumulations could exceed 12 inches.
The WINTER STORM WARNING for parts of the Panhandle and central Nebraska has been expanded north. It's in effect from this evening (Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023) into tomorrow night. Snow will begin in the southwest this evening and will spread northeastward.
