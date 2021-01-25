Before our current snow storm is done, parts of Custer County may see up to a foot of snow. That's according to National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Sam Meltzer in North Platte.
Meltzer noted that Custer County was added to the current Winter Storm Warning earlier today (Monday, Jan. 25, 2021). The warning lasts until midnight Tuesday.
For the North Platte NWS coverage area, Meltzer said, "The greatest confidence in heavier snowfall is centered around Custer County." He added this snow storm is a "long-duration event with light but constant snow over the next two days."
Wind will primarily be a factor in north-central Nebraska however, everyone should use caution when driving, stating there will hazardous travel conditions. "Snow and ice on roadways will make travel dangerous. Although winds will be light, minor blowing snow may occur, leading to reduced visibility," Meltzer said.
There is a possibility that Tuesday's snowmay shift south which would greatly reduce the amount in this area. However, at this time, 6 to 8 inches of snow is forecast today for Custer County with a possibility of 2 to 3 more inches by tomorrow night. Snow will remain constant except for a lull Tuesday morning.
