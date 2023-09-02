Footprints

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Aug. 31, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
So much went on this week, just like all other weeks. I have said over and over our lives are so much busier.
This week, Chip and I will celebrate our 42nd wedding anniversary. The past week, we have been reflecting on “if we only would have known” and we can’t believe how much more we fit into each day compared to years ago.
I will say 42 years ago, I never saw myself living in Broken Bow! No offense, I can’t even say I knew much about Broken Bow. I believe we had a smaller footprint 42 years ago. There was no Internet or cell phones.
I was aware of the communities of Eustis, since I graduated high school there; Lexington for going to the court house and attending the county fair; Cozad, because even though I attended school in Eustis, we only lived five miles from there; Potter since we would travel to the western part of the state to visit our grandparents; and finally Gothenburg, because as a 22-year-old, I started a photography business in that community with my sister. We had started photographing weddings and seniors and then heard of a portrait studio in Gothenburg that was looking to sell and get out of the business. When I was 22 years old, I never saw myself making such a life in that community but I did.
That was my basic footprint years ago.
I had no intention to meet Chip and get married, that is another story. I did meet him by chance and what an adventure the two of us have been on. Yes, we have stumbled and fallen, but we have each other and we kept going and growing.
My association with the Professional Photographers association enlarged my footprint of the overall state by attending meetings and continuing to learn my craft. As my photography business grew, I photographed in many communities. I came to Broken Bow on a number of occasions to photograph weddings; the Square was always a favorite of mine!
Our move to Broken Bow close to 13 years ago was one of the best moves we have ever made! I have said it over and over, Chip and I have bought into the county and the communities!
This past week, with the Rotary bringing the Trafficking Truck to the area, it has confirmed how much larger the footprint is.
I am not saying that is a good footprint. Forty-two years ago, I would never have thought about dealing with the subject of human trafficking. We do need to deal with it. Hats off to the Rotary for bringing this to the community.
You might think this information was only needed for the school children; it is needed for all ages. If you did not get out of your comfort zone and attend any of the events, I hope the stories written in this publication will enlarge your footprint a bit.
As much as I would like to slow down the race of life, I know we cannot go back. We continue to grow as we enlarge our footprint of life.
