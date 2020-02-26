The USDA Forest Service today began scoping to solicit public comment for a proposed project to restore and/or maintain the functional ecological value of the native grassland and hand-planted forests in the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest.
The desired outcomes of the project include:
1. (in grasslands) Large, continuous acreages of native cool- and warm-season grasses without Eastern redcedar trees present; and
2. (in hand-planted areas) Space between groups of trees and a variety of age classes among the groups.
Proposed actions to meet the purpose and need include cutting, masticating (grinding), and piling live and dead trees; and prescribed broadcast and pile burning. The project area covers the 116,000 acres of the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest in Cherry County, Nebraska.
To facilitate public involvement, a public meeting will be held in Valentine, Neb., Tuesday, March 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Mid-Plains Community College at 715 East Highway 20.
Project documents are available for review at the Bessey Ranger District or on the Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/nebraska/landmanagement/projects.
Comments will be taken until March 30, 2020 and may be given in various ways, including: at the public meeting in Valentine on March 17, 2020; via email, postal mail or hand-delivered to the Bessey Ranger District office. All comment methods may be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/nfs/11558/www/nepa/113182_FSPLT3_5239329.pdf
For technical information about the project contact Tedd Teahon, District Fire Management Officer by phone at 308-533-8108; or email at Tedd.Teahon@usda.gov
Comments received in response to this scoping letter, including the names and addresses of those who comment, will be part of the public record. Comments submitted anonymously will be accepted and considered; however, anonymous comments will not provide us with the information needed to provide the respondent with subsequent project information. To be most helpful, scoping comments should be received by March 30, 2020.
-USDA-
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.