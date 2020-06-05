Former Broken Bow Mayor Jon Berghorst will spend 48 hours in jail in July as part of probation received in Custer County Court today (Friday, July 5, 2020).
On Jan 31, 2020, Berghorst was found guilty of Assault in the Third Degree, Class 1 misdemeanor, and Oppression under color of office, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Today Judge Tami Schendt listened to arguments from both the defense and the prosecution on a motion to reduce the assault charge to a Class 2 misdemeanor from Class One. Judge Schendt then reduced the charge to a Class 2 misdemeanor, saying it was “assault of mutual consent.”
“The court finds it was a sparring match by mutual consent,” Schendt said. “However, the injuries Mr. Royle received crossed the line.”
In handing down the sentencing, Schendt spoke to Berghorst. “You were in a position of authority. The behavior was unacceptable, especially for an elected official. I have concern that you have taken no responsibility for your actions.”
For Count II, Oppression under color of office, Berghorst received a $500 fine.
For Count I, Assault in the third degree, Berghorst received six months probation with a waiverable jail term plus court costs of $146.40.
As part of probation, Berghorst is to report for 48 hours in the county jail July 10 at 6 p.m.. If terms of probation are broken, the judge can order another 28 days in jail.
Terms of probation include abstaining from use of alcohol and illicit drugs, monthly testing, victims empathy classes, anger management classes and a chemical dependency evaluation.
