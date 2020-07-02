Mitch Burnett of Oconto was sentenced to three years probation in Custer County District Court July 2 and must pay restitution of $6, 862 to Victoria Township. Burnett, 48, was found guilty of Theft-unlawful taking, a Class 4 felony in connections with checks written on the Victoria Township Bank account in 2015 and 2016 and signing someone else’s name on the checks. Burnett was a member of the Victoria Township at the time.
According to Burnett’s attorney, Christopher Wickham, Burnett paid the total restitution to the Clerk of the District Court shortly before sentencing.
Burnett has also be ordered by District Court Judge Karin Noakes to write an apology letter and, in addition to traditional terms of probation, is to attend a pro-social activity once a week.
Also in District Court, Nate Blevin of Lexington pled Not Guilty to one count of Distribution of a controlled substance (to wit, methamphetamine), a Class 2 Felony. Jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.
