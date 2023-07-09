This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the July 6, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I had the good fortune of spending most of Saturday at Oconto Fun Days. Some of my favorite family memories are of my siblings bringing their young children to Fun Days, especially my older sister and her husband bringing their six kids from Minnesota. Some of those “kids” now have children of their own. Perhaps one day they’ll trek to Oconto from Minnesota and South Dakota to show their children what the family stories are all about. Aunt and great-aunt Mona would like that
A recurring thought to me throughout the day was, “How fortunate we are.”
How great it is to have these events where the kids safely gather candy during the parade, fuss over turtles and toads and have fun; where you see lots of familiar faces and meet some new ones; where volunteers organize events and, if they ask for help during the day, they get it; where you know the guy emceeing the parade as well as the one on top of the bank building ready to pour out the ping pong balls; and where small towns shine their brightest.
As we talked about how good of a day it was, I said to someone, “There are people who would not believe what we have here. We are so blessed.”
If someone tells you the world is a frightening and uncertain place, invite them to spend a day at a small town celebration, watch the kids at the parade and in the games, take a turn at the egg-toss and balloon toss and forget about the rest of the world for a while. (FYI, while my teammate Glenda Neben had our egg break in her hands, I was the one soaked when the balloon burst in mine!)
In each of our small towns, there are volunteers and sponsors who make these wonderful town celebrations what they are. No doubt the young kids jumping in the sack race, getting soaked by the fire truck spray and cheering on their turtle in the critter races will have great memories.
We’re into the first week of July, folks. If you are like me and have said there are projects you want done by summer’s end, you have until Sept. 22 (11 weeks!) to get things done. I’ve taken the first step to getting my living room painted - I picked up handfuls of paint swatches, all various shades of white! As someone told me, this is the hardest part and, “Once you decide the color, the rest is easy.”
I took vacation a few weeks ago and one of my goals that week was to refinish a low table desk purchased at the Custer School Auction. I had already stripped the old varnish from the top. In the process of doing that, I decided the metal legs needed to be stripped of paint, too, and off they came! If I hadn’t changed my mind about colors in mid-project, it’d be done by now. I sprayed the legs a dark copper only to realize I preferred an “oil rubbed bronze” with the dark walnut stain I eventually settled on for the top.
The desk is now stained and polyurethaned and the legs are a dark bronze color. I even put a coat of clear polyurethane on the under side where some scribbles - including a star and some circles - were drawn by elementary kids over the years! I write this on Monday with plans to re-assembled the desk on the 4th. Maybe I’ll enter it in Open Class at the fair this year! As varied as the classes are, I know I can find a place for it.
If you’re working on things for the Custer County Fair, wrap them up because Fair is only four weeks away. (It’s earlier for 4-H members participating in the July 20 fashion show and July 22 dog show.) Four weeks can sound like a lot of time but if you have small town festivals to enjoy on the weekends, the time will fly.
I will take my own advice and finish the desk and maybe get one or two other projects done. Because, you see, I have lots of time (11 weeks!) to get my living room painted!
