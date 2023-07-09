Mona column 07/06/23

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the July 6, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

I had the good fortune of spending most of Saturday at Oconto Fun Days. Some of my favorite family memories are of my siblings bringing their young children to Fun Days, especially my older sister and her husband bringing their six kids from Minnesota. Some of those “kids” now have children of their own. Perhaps one day they’ll trek to Oconto from Minnesota and South Dakota to show their children what the family stories are all about. Aunt and great-aunt Mona would like that

