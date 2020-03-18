Given the updates on COVID-19, the Custer County Foundation is cancelling the scholarship awards ceremony.
The Custer County Foundation will announce scholarship recipients via a Facebook live event on Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. CT.
We hope you will tune in from the safety of your home. We are excited to announce the recipients.
In an effort to do our part with social distancing, the Custer County Foundation staff will continue to be in the office; however, we ask that business be conducted via phone or e-mail. Please call the office if an appointment is needed, 308-872-2232 or custerfoundation@msn.com.
